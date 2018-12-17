Around Town:

Kid’s Free Winter Film Fest
Looking for something to do with the kids during Winter break? The National Infantry Museum is hosting the 2018 NIM Kids Film Fest December 26-January 5. The films are free to the public. Admission is on a first come, first seated basis. Concessions will open prior to the first showing. Specials will be available. Movie times are:
▪ December 26: 10 a.m. “The Lego Batman Movie”; 2 p.m. “Arthur Christmas”
▪ December 27, 10 a.m. “Arthur Christmas”; 2 p.m. The Lego Batman Movie”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ December 28: 10 a.m. “The Lego Batman Movie”; 2 p.m. Arthur Christmas”
▪ December 29: 10 a.m. “Arthur Christmas”; 2 p.m. “The Lego Batman Movie”
Please note: As a security, bags larger than 11” x 6” x 15” are not permitted inside the museum or on the museum campus. Bag checks and wand scans will be conducted to ensure guest safety. No outside food or drinks allowed. The Museum is located at 1775 Legacy Way.
Memories of a Merry Christmas
The newly-formed choir at Covenant Woods Senior Living Community will perform the musical “Memories of a Merry Christmas” 7 p.m. Friday. The average age of the choir member is about 85 and all together their years of memories are over 1,000 years old. The public is invited and there is no fee to attend. Covenant Woods is located at 5425 Woodruff Farm Rd. For more info, call 706-561-1401.
Comedy Explosion
The Holiday Heart Attack Comedy Explosion will be held at the Columbus Civic Center December 28. Featuring Earthquake, Nephew Tommy, Don DC Curry, Huggy Lowdown, Shawty Shawty and Honest John. Show host will be Trina Jeffries. Ticket prices start at $25. Parking $5. 8 p.m. https://civiccenter.columbusga.gov
Save the Date
The original Harlem Globetrotters in their action-packed 2019 World Tour January 18. A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling, wizardy, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. Ticket prices are $27.50-$76.50 with $5 parking. The event begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Columbus Civic Center.
CSU to Provide Discounted Online Courses
Columbus State University (CSU) has partnered with University System of Georgia eCampus to provide an expanded and more affordable, online program for students with a RN degree who want to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing. As part of the new arrangement, CSU’s RN-BSN tuition will be reduced to just $199 per credit hour, which equates to less than $6,000 total cost for most students to complete the program. The new tuition is a 21 percent discount over previous rates. CSU’s RN-BSN is designed for associate’s degree level nurses to complete a bachelor’s degree conveniently and affordably while they continue to work. The accelerated seven-week courses allow students to complete the degree in as little as one year.
Comments