Around Town:

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
It’s a Royal Affair. The Columbus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and its collaborating partner, the Delta Life Development Foundation will host its annual scholarship gala designed to raise funds for deserving college-bound high school seniors. The Royal Affair Scholarship Gala will be held Friday at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. The formal event begins at 7 p.m. and features dinner and dancing. Last Year’s scholarship gala raised $39,000 for 21 recipients. For information about tickets, call 706-577-3091.
Practical Fire Safety Tips for the Holidays
▪ Before placing the tree in a stand designed not to tip over, cut about six inches off the trunk of the tree and soak the base of the tree in a bucket of water over night.
▪ The tree stand should be designed to hold plenty of water and should be checked daily.
▪ Do not place the tree or natural garland near a fireplace, furnace vents, television, or other heat sources.
▪ Consider having a live tree with a root ball which can be replanted after the holidays. A live tree is less flammable than a cut tree, but still requires watering.
▪ Buy lights labeled by a recognized testing laboratory and check annually for frayed or damaged cords. On Christmas trees, use small lights that stay cool to the touch or LED lights which also save energy.
▪ For outside decorations, use only outdoor lights. Never use indoor lights outside.
▪ Don’t overload electrical outlets with multiple plug adapters or power taps. Use caution with extension cords; make sure they’re placed where they won’t trip anyone. Avoid running extension cords under carpets or rugs.
▪ Make sure candles are a safe distance from the tree, curtains, furniture, and other flammable objects. Use large base candles or protect candles in a globe. Don’t leave candles unattended. Keep children and pets away from lit candles.
For more information, visit www.georgiaarsoncontrol.org.
Keep Those Holiday Pests Away
Arrow Exterminators recommend the following tips to help keep homes pest-free this holiday season:
▪ Clean up spills immediately and store holiday goodies in airtight containers.
▪ Before baking, inspect all food, especially dry goods for potential infestations and check expiration dates.
▪ When grocery shopping, inspect goods carefully and only purchase sealed packages that show no signs of damage.
▪ If a pantry-infestation is suspected, discard all contaminated foods and any other open dry goods in outdoor trash bins and clean the infested area thoroughly with a vacuum and soap and water.
▪ Inspect and shake Christmas trees, wreaths and other live greenery thoroughly before bringing into the house.
▪ Store all holiday decorations in plastic, airtight containers and when retrieving from the attic or basement, inspect them outdoors before bringing inside.
▪ Store firewood off the ground and at least 20 feet away from the home and inspect each piece before bringing into the home.
▪ Seal all holes and cracks along the foundation and any openings around exterior doors and windows and place screens over vents and chimneys to prevent rodents and insects from finding their way inside.
