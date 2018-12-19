Fort Benning Estates declared unsafe with no sewage disposal and trash on site

While most families are preparing for the holiday season and the New Year, residents with no sewage disposal and trash pickup at Fort Benning Estates are looking for a new home before Jan. 3, 2019.
The Columbus Consolidated Government took action against the property owner, Columbus Partners Community Trust, after inspectors found a lack of hot water, no sewage disposal on the site and no trash pickup. The city posted a sign declaring the property unsafe at 527 Farr Road after inspectors found no progress had been made on Dec. 4.
It wasn’t welcome news for Darrell Caldwell, who is in between jobs and moved into his mobile home two months ago.
“I talked to somebody a couple a weeks ago,” he said Wednesday. “They are suppose to give me a call by the end of the month.”
Caldwell said his place is in better condition compared to some of his neighbors but it has problems during the rain.
“When it rains, it might leak in the house,” he said. “That’s about it.”
During a visit to the property, a city inspector said the people who live in the mobile home park cannot use their bathrooms and for residents who can, the waste spills outside of the homes. The owner was notified of the major deficiencies on Nov. 16 and Nov. 26. The city warned that use of the property could be prohibited.
The property has about 70 mobile homes and city officials said residents have dropped from about 50 to about 30 people. Many started looking for another place to live after they received the condemnation letters.
The city’s Community Reinvestment office is working with displaced residents. The Columbus Housing Authority also is assisting with residents seeking public housing.
