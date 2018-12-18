Around Town:

Columbus Post Office To Be Named After Fort Benning Unit
U.S. Representatives Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) and Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) and U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.), applaud House and Senate passage of their bill to designate a United States Post Office in Columbus as the “Richard W. Williams, Jr., Chapter of the Triple Nickles (555th P.I.A.) Post Office.” This bill was introduced in honor of Columbus-area veterans who served in military units that originated from the Army’s first all-black parachute unit, which was activated at Fort Benning December 1943. After passing the Senate on November 15, 2018 and the House on December 11, 2018, the bill now heads to President Trump’s desk to become law. “I am honored to join my fellow Georgians and colleagues in Congress in honoring 555th Triple Nickles Parachute Infantry Battalion,” said Congressman Bishop. “The 555th Triple Nickles Parachute Infantry Battalion was the Army’s first African-American parachute unit that was commanded by Captain Richard W. Williams, Jr. These brave men persevered through the most challenging training during the most trying times of our nation. Despite racism on the home front, they persisted and overcame every hardship and challenge that came their way in service of our nation. The 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion, commonly known as the Triple Nickles, was deactivated in December 1947, and its members went on to serve in other military units during the Korean War. Notably, many members of the Triple Nickles also went on to form the Army’s first and only all-black Ranger unit, the 2nd Ranger Company Airborne, which trained at Fort Benning and saw action in the Korean War. Ultimately, members of the Triple Nickles served in more airborne units, in peace and war, than any other parachute group in history. The Richard W. Williams, Jr., Chapter of the Triple Nickles currently has a membership of approximately 61 veterans in Columbus and the surrounding area who served in various military units that were built from the Triple Nickles, including the 173rd Airborne, 2nd Ranger Company Airborne, 1st Cavalry Division, and the 24th Infantry Division. The Post Office to be renamed is located at the 120 12th Street Lobby.
Winter Book Sale
Friends of the Harris County Library will hold the Big Winter Book Sale starting Thursday. Times are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The sale will be held at the Harris County Library, 7511 Ga. Hwy. 116 West, Hamilton, Ga. There will be hundreds of fiction, non-fiction and paperbacks available, with a wide range of topics, including history, biographies, mysteries, romance, cooking, religion and a variety of children’s books. Books are reasonably priced to sell. Proceeds raised from book sales go to support various library programs, summer reading programs and activities throughout the year. The book sales also raise money for the Ferst Readers Program. Through this program, registered children receive a free monthly subscription for an age appropriate book through the age of six. Parents can register their child at ferstreaders.org. More than 65,000 books have been distributed to Harris County children. For more info, call 706-457-7640.
