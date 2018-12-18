Around Town:

Holiday Public Skating Schedule
The Columbus Ice Rink has announced the public skating schedule for the upcoming holiday season:
▪ December 27-28, noon-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
▪ December 29-30, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
▪ December 31-January 3, noon-3 p.m.
▪ January 3-January 6, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
January 7-January 8, noon-3 p.m.
The regular public skating schedule resumes January 10 with public skating 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Adult admission is $7, kids 10 and under are $5 and skate rental is $3. For more info, visit ColumbusIceRink.org.
Wildlife Poker Walk
Join the FDR State Park for a 1.5 mile card playing and wildlife learning adventure around Lake Franklin Friday. Discover natural history fun facts at five different stops along the guided tour from trees to mammals. Best poker hand at the end of the walk wins. The trail is both natural surface and asphalt along the woodland and lake edges. Dress for the weather and bring water and a snack. Pre-register and pre-pay $6. Parking is $5. Meet at the Lake Franklin Event Center at the Large Group Camp. Get more details by calling 706-663-4858.
First Day Hike at FDR State Park
Hike in the new year with Pine Mountain Trail guides and a pack of new friends. Trek the 4.3 easy to moderate miles through winter woodlands along the highest point on the mountain. Meet at Dowdell’s Knob. This activity is geared towards ages 10 and up. Bring water and a snack and be sure to dress for the weather. The hike is free and parking is $5. Call 706-663-4858 for more info.
Pause the Cause Campaign
The seminar Cancer Awareness and Prevention Testing will be held 2 p.m.-4 p.m. January 8 at the Columbus Public Library. The mission of the campaign by the Georgia Cancer Coalition is to reduce the number of cancer-related deaths in Georgia. The Coalition is the first of its kind in the nation and is fast becoming a national model. The seminar will be covering cutting edge medical advances used to stop cancer before it even has a chance to start. Some of the strategies are educating about signs and symptoms; developing a statewide clinical trails network; coordinating and helping to fund a nationally recognized research effort to find cures; establishing a statewide family of cancer centers to upgrade the availability of world-class treatment; promoting adoption of 21st century health information technology to achieve research, education and quality care goals and and much more. The public is invited and there is no fee to attend.
