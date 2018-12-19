Installation set for Mayor-elect ‘Skip’ Henderson

Mayor-elect Berry “Skip” Henderson will be installed as the 70th mayor of Columbus during an installation ceremony on Jan. 7, 2019, city officials said Wednesday.
The event is at 10 a.m. in council chambers at the City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way.
In addition to the installation of mayor, five councilors will be installed, including the new District 5 Councilor Charmaine Crabb, who is taking the seat vacated by Councilor Mike Baker after three terms in office. Other incumbent councilors returning to office are Jerry “Pops” Barnes of District 1, Bruce Huff of District 3, Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson of District 7 and Judy Thomas, in the at-large District 9 seat.
After serving 20 years on the 10-member council, Henderson is filling the office held by Teresa Tomlinson, the first female mayor to lead the Columbus Consolidated Government for two full terms. She has guided a city with about 3,000 employees and a fiscal budget of $275.3 million.
