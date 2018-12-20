Around Town:

Young Eagles
An area pilot has now given more than 2,100 young people a free demonstration airplane ride as part of the EAA “Young Eagles” program, which is introducing a new generation to the world of flight. Among the more than 50,000 volunteers around the world who have donated their time and aircraft to the effort is Kenneth Sines of Columbus, Georgia. All pilots in the Young Eagles program explain the safe operation of airplanes and principles of flight before the short trips. Participating young people become official Young Eagles with the flight. The names of the pilots and the participants are also included in the “World’s Largest Logbook,” which is on permanent display in the EAA AirVenture Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and online through the Young Eagles web site. Young Eagles also have access to an online pilot training course, made possible by Sporty’s Pilot Shops, located in Batavia, Ohio. The Young Eagles Program was unveiled by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in July 1992 and has now flown more than 2 million young people, primarily between the ages of 8 and 17. EAA is a worldwide organization with over 200,000 members who enjoy all facets of recreational flight. The Young Eagles program goal is to allow young people to experience positive activities and discover the possibilities available to them within the world of aviation. For more information, visit www.youngeagles.org.
National Infantry Museum
Here are some of the ways the National Infantry Museum used your donations in 2018 to honor soldiers:
▪ About 6,000 school children toured the Museum in 2018. It’s an experience a textbook can’t match.
▪ A WWII Veteran shared his memories of that time so long ago, we are quickly losing them at a rate of 362 per day.
▪ The Global War on Terrorism Memorial was rededicated with the addition of the names of 28 fallen heroes
▪ Hundreds of new soldiers toured the Museum every week, learning more about our country’s military history.
▪ Thousands of local residents enjoyed Freedom Fest on the Fourth of July.
Donate. Honor. Remember. To donate or for additional information, call 706-653-9234.
Christmas Tree Recycling
Bring One for Fish Habitat. The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission will be collecting Christmas trees December 27-January 5 for fish habitat in area lakes. You can drop off your live Christmas tree at one of the following sites:
▪ Shirley Winston Park, 5025 Steam Mill Rd.
▪ Cooper Creek Park, 5089 Cooper Creek Rd.
▪ Dinglewood Park, 1660 13th St.
▪ Britt David Park, 5560 Armour Rd.
Call 706-225-4008 for further information.
Comments