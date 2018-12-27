Tim Chitwood looks back on a few favorite photographs from 2018

A wet summer in Columbus means more than a bumper crop of flowers and tomatoes. It means thick clouds piling on the horizon at sunset, and plenty of Daylight Saving Time to get out after work and use them as a backdrop for photos shot from atop the RiverCenter parking garage on Broadway, or from the water’s edge along the Chattahoochee River in Phenix City.
Out West in Montana, where some Columbus-area residents go on vacation, the weather this year was often the opposite – as dry as the dust the livestock kicked up. A bronc rider photographed the instant he hit the ground at a Labor Day rodeo in Helmville seemed to symbolize the bone-shaking ups and downs of 2018, a year of highs and lows both here and across the country.
