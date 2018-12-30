Favorite 2018 Spotted Gallery photos from photographer Darrell Roaden

Ledger-Enquirer correspondent Darrell Roaden shares favorite photos from 2018
Schwob’s Lin Fangfang performs for the Young Art Patrons Kickoff Event at the Columbus Museum, February 2, 2018
Amy Lynn Barker (Junie B. Jones) pulls DeAnte’ Hall’s (Meanie Jim) hair, and Jennifer Jones (the teacher) tries to separate them after Meanie Jim called Junie a name in a scene from the production of “Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook.”
Richards Middle school student Raymond Yao reacts to a wrong answer during the 'LIGHTNING ROUND' portion of the Columbus Area contests of the MATHCOUNTS® Competition Series on February 10, 2018 at Columbus Technical College. Raymond would go on to take first place in the Lightning round.
Central's Justyn Ross hugs his mother Charay Franklin and grandmother Annetta Franklin after he announced his selection of Clemson for his college choice during National Signing day, Wednesday February 7, 2018
Schwob's Julian Chalon performs for the Young Art Patrons Kickoff Event at the Columbus Museum, February 2, 2018
Richards Middle school student Raymond Yao competes in the 'LIGHTNING ROUND' portion of the Columbus Area contests of the MATHCOUNTS® Competition Series on February 10, 2018 at Columbus Technical College. Raymond would go on to take first place in the Lightning round.
CW2 Drew Gray pilots the UL-60L “Blackhawk” helicopter onto Inouye Field at the National Infantry during the Fort Benning 100th anniversary celebration at the National Infantry Museum February 24, 2018
Silver Wings Parachute Jump Team lands onto Inouye Field with the American flag during the Fort Benning 100th anniversary celebration at the National Infantry Museum, February 24, 2018
Marcel Nagy and N'Nhyn Fernander of Keiser University swim to a 1st place tie with a time 50:03 in the 5th heat of the Men's 100 yard butterfly during the 2018 NAIA National Championship preliminaries March 2, 2018 at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
PAWS Volunteer Bruce Bundt holds Chance at the Rescue on the River adoption event outside of the RiverCenter Performing Arts. The event was cosponsored by the City of Columbus, PAWS Humane and the Lee County Humane Society March 10, 2018
The first heat of the women’s 200-yard backstroke starts during the finals of the 2018 NAIA National Championships March 3, 2018 at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
Ginny, a mixed breed dog, looks for someone to adopt her during the Rescue on the River adoption event in outside of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. The event was cosponsored by the City of Columbus, PAWS Humane and the Lee County Humane Society March 10, 2018
Remington Singletary sips a bowl of soup during the Empty Bowl fundraiser at the Northside Recreation Center March 11, 2018
Hot soup fills handmade bowls at the Empty Bowl fundrasaiser March 11, 2018. The event pairs bowls decorated and created by local artists with a lunch of soup, bread, dessert, and drinks. The event supports Feeding the Valley's Kids Cafe program.
General Robert E. Lee, portrayed by Thomas Lee Jessee, and General Ulysses S. Grant, portrayed by E.C. Field, Jr., greet each other at the Port Columbus National Civil War Naval Museum during the annual RiverBlast Festival March 25, 2018.
Samantha Smith practices back spins during public skate session at the Columbus Ice Rink March 27, 2018
Gen. Robert E. Lee, and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant have a civil discussion about what to order from a food truck at the Port Columbus National Civil War Naval Museum during the RiverBlast Festival March 25, 2018
Andrew Harry, Development Director for the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, plays a new Steinway grand piano during an event at the Bill Heard Theatre at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. The March event unveiled the new piano and the upcoming 2018-2019 season.
Wyatt Warren and his father Jesse Warren look inside the wheel well of a P-8A Poseidon on display at the Thunder in the Valley Air Show Saturday, April 7, 2018
Andrea Villamonte takes shelter from the rain during the Thunder in the Valley Air Show April 7, 2018
Spotted@Thunder in the Valley Air Show
Staff Sgt. Jeromy Spann of Team #24 carrys 130-lb stone ball on his shoulder across an obstacle course after the air assault on York Field during the first day of the 2018 Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning April 13, 2018
Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Allen of Team #23 reaches for the Ranger Tab during the Combat Water Survival Assessment at Victory Pond on the final day of the Best Ranger Competition, Sunday, April 15, 2018
Lance Farrar works in the heat of the blacksmith forge during the Russell County Historical Commission Pioneer Day Saturday, April 21,2018 at the Fort Mitchell Historic Site
Darren Delong pets Belgian draft horses during the Russell County Historical Commission Pioneer Day Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Fort Mitchell Historic Site
Darren Delong pets one of the Belgian draft horses during the Russell County Historical Commission Pioneer Day Saturday, April 21 2018 at the Fort Mitchell Historic Site
Lee Lehmann demonstrates how to load and fire a flintlock musket during the Russell County Historical Commission Pioneer Day Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Fort Mitchell Historic Site
Peggy Jenkins sings onstage with The Bizness during the Uptown Concert Series at the Liberty Theatre, Friday, April 27, 2018
Pacelli High’s Jack Lopez and Aquinas’ Marshall Norris are down on the filed after a collision while going up to head the ball during state soccer tournament May 2, 2018. Both players recovered and continued to play.
Calvary Christian’s Nick Morgan pitches against Covenant during the GICAA State Championship Series at Calvary Christian School Hale Baseball Field May 11, 2018
Couples compete in the Columbus State University Spring Swing Couples Dance Contest, Saturday evening April 28, 2018 at the Rankin Livery and Courtyard
The TSYS Wiffle Ball mascot tries to dodge Wiffle balls between innings of the TSYS "All Star" Wiffle ball game at Golden Park Thursday, May 10, 2018
The Turnpike Troubadours are onstage Friday Night at the Phenix City Amphitheater, May 18, 2018
Butters the Pug of Greystone Farms Reserve arrive in style with his carriage during the Third Annual PAWS Humane Barks and Blues Festival, Saturday, May 19, 2018
Colin Matthews takes shelter from the rain to enjoy his hamburger during the Third Annual PAWS Humane Barks and Blues Festival, Saturday, May 19, 2018
Mason Avery makes giant soap bubbles during the 22nd Annual Arts in the Park, Sunday, May 20, 2018
Veteran Terry Sandefur pays respect to the veterans interred at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery during the Annual Memorial Day program Sunday, May 27, 2018
The American Flag flies over the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery Annual Memorial Day Sunday, May 27, 2018
Maj. Gen. Gary Brito, left, kneels to greet retired 1st Sgt. Robert Graz during Memorial Day activities at the National Infantry Museum. Graz had tried to stand and salute Gen. Brito, who is the Commanding General for the Maneuver Center of Excellence. Graz was assisted by David Davis, right.
Columbus native and Carver High graduate Isaiah Crowell, now a running back for the New York Jets, watches the youth football camp at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium June 2, 2018
Michael Seldon runs hard during drills at the Isaiah Crowell youth football camp for kids (ages 8-13) at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium, Saturday, June 2, 2018
Dillon Murphy, Kiley Murphy, Abigail Garner, and Luke Garner enjoy root beer floats after completing the Big Run 5K hosted by the Big Dog Running Company on Global Running Day, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Reggie Luther runs along the Riverwalk for the Big Run 5K on Global Running Day, run hosted by the Big Dog Running Company, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
The 19th annual Denim & Diamonds Concert at the Columbus Civic Center is filled with country western fans to watch Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band along with the Juke Jammin', Southern Rockin' and the Marshall Tucker Band, Saturday, June 16, 2018
The Rough Riders - Cohen Burke, Jason Carter, and Elliot Sanders - are ready to ride during to during the Safe Kids Columbus Bike Rodeo Friday at the Columbus Public Library, June 8, 2018
Marion County High school student and volunteer firefighter Nicole Prados rests at the finish line after completing the Firefighter MDA 5K run in full gear Saturday morning, June 23, 2018
The Nu Praz dance team from the Metropolitan Baptist Church dance with audience members during the Juneteenth celebration at the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center, June 17, 2018
Fireworks explode over the Dillingham Street Bridge during the Phenix City Fourth of July Celebration, July 4, 2018
James Collins leads a group of runners on the course of the Big Dog Heatwave 5-Miler along the Riverwalk from Lake Oliver Marina and to the finish of Big Dog Fleet Feet on Broadway July 7, 2018
Columbus Lions’ Kyle Griswould celebrates a block 2-point conversion attempt, fumble recovery and return for a touchdown in the last 20 seconds of the game against the Jacksonville Sharks, Saturday, July 7, 2018
Columbus Lions’ Jarmon Fortson scores against Jacksonville’s Marvin Ross at home July 7, 2018
Mason Murrell runs hard and is determined to beat his mother Rachel Murrell and his brother Carter to the finish line of the Chatt Challenge Kids Fun Run Friday, July 13, 2018
Carver High’s Ahjoni Crowell tackles Harris County's Ryan O'Steen at Memorial Stadium, Friday, August 17, 2018
Kenleigh Medlock works the firehose with the help of Bob Franklin, Director of Emergency Management for Russell County during the Old Russell County Courthouse Labor Day Fair on September 3, 2018 at the Old Seale Courthouse in Seale, Alabama
Devon Brown spins the wheel of prizes at the Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship booth during the CSU InterFaith Fair on August 20, 2018
Columbus State University Cheerleading team flies high and entertains the crowds at the County’s Midnight Express 5K run August 25, 2018
Smiths Station’s Corey Minton is tackled by Central’s Raylin Robinson before he an complete the pass during prep action September 7, 2018
Central High’s A’montae Spivey carries from the 7-yard line though several Smiths Station defenders to score the Red Devil’s second touchdown of the game Friday, September 7, 2018
Reiko and Jerry Daniel at the opening ceremony of the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's Friday September 21, 2018 to honor and in remembrance of Reiko’s mother, Leveita Gore who had recently died from the disease.
Greyson Gatlin selects a flower from one of the ‘promise gardens’ that were planted around the trees and flower beds along 1100 block of Broadway for the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's, Friday September 21, 2018
Walkers cirlce the track around Lakebottom Park for the 3rd annual Columbus Out of the Darkness Community Walk Saturday, September 29, 2018
The Artist of the Violin, Brooke Alford performs at the 7th annual Jazz on the River at Woodruff Park Sunday, September 30, 2018
Northside High softball players warm up on the practice field before the regional championship game against Cairo on October 4, 2018
Northside High’s Ireland Cavanaugh pitches in the first inning against Woodard Academy during the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs October 9, 2018
Columbus High’s Savannah Ogie scores over the block by Luella in the second set of the first round of state volleyball sectionals Saturday, October 20, 2018
Central High’s A'montae Spivey breaks free for a 45-yard run against Auburn High Friday, October 26, 2018
Carver High’s JaCyais Credle races into the endzone after a pass reception against Westover Monday night football at Kinnett Stadium, October 29, 2018
Carver High’s JaCyais Credle and Khiari Mccoy celebrate in the endzone after JaCyais’ touchdown reception against Westover during the Monday night football game at Kinnett Stadium, October 29, 2018
Northside High’s Gabi Apiag leaps over Heritage General’s Katie Proctor as she tries to make a catch on a wild throw to second base during softball playoffs October 25, 2018
Columbus High’s Tre Peterson carries for 4-yards up the middle and a touchdown against Northside at Kinnett Stadium, November 2, 2018
Jack Russell terriers race during the Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens Saturday, November 3, 2018
Midland Fox Hounds parade on the track during the Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens Saturday, November 3, 2018
Northside cheerleaders compete in the State championships Saturday, November 10, 2018
World War I reenactors present arms during the presentation of colors during the Service of Remembrance hosted by the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, November 11, 2018
CSU’s Brooke Nail and Flagger College’s Annie Breen fight for ball control in the NCAA 2018 Division II soccer second round game at the CSU complex, November 11, 2018
CSU’ Riley Clark deflects a goal shot by Flagger College during the NCAA 2018 Division II Soccer second round at the CSU complex, November 11, 2018
Aniston Britt, (center), is one of about 100 volunteers who joined the Valley Rescue Staff to feed 1,000-1,200 people during their annual Thanksgiving dinner, November 22, 2018
Dr. Andrew Pippas reacts during the Piedmont Columbus Regional celebration for the completion of phase one of the expansion of the John B. Amos Cancer Center, November 28, 2018. The new Medical Oncology Suite was named for Pippas.
Columbus State University students perform during the College of the Arts annual Broadway Ball at the RiverMill Event Center, November 30, 2018
Central High’s Xavier Billingsley Jr. and Trevon Miller combine to tackle of McGill-Toolen's quarterback Sheldon Layman and force an incomplete pass during the playoffs Friday, November 16, 2018
A couple cross the finish line of the 5k run held as part of the 2018 Soldier Marathon, half-marathon, and 5K at the National Infantry Museum and Solder Center, November 17, 2018
Central High’s Joseph Mckay scores on the opening drive of the Alabama High School State Football Championship game against the Thompson Warriors Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Eliana Kim skates to “Silent Night” for her performance in the Columbus Figure Skating Academy’s “Christmas on Ice” show at the Columbus Ice Rink, December 9, 2018
Emilie Proctor skates to “My Favorite Things” for her performance during the Columbus Figure Skating Academy’s “Christmas on Ice” show at the Columbus Ice Rink, December 9, 2018
Ellie Ward races towards the finish line of the 2018 Big Dog Jingle 5K run in downtown Columbus, December 15, 2018
Maria Campbell and Sihun Song skate to “ Blue Christmas” during the Columbus Figure Skating Academy’s “Christmas on Ice” show at the Columbus Ice Rink, December 9, 2018
Spotted at the third annual PAWS Humane Barks and Blues Festival
Crowds pack the intersection of Broadway and 11th Street to wait for the start of Mogadishu Mile 5K run held in downtown Columbus, Saturday, September 29, 2018
Natasha Connell poses as a living ballet statue for the CSU's annual Broadway Ball November 30, 2018
Rick McKnight watches his granddaughter Martha Wade surprise both Rick and Marquette McKnight with a piano performance of “I’m Yours” by Jason Maraz during the 30th Anniversary Crystal Ball Saturday night, March 10, 2018 at the Rivermill Event Center
