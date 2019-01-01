New Year’s dispute on Farr Road leads to first homicide of 2019, coroner says

A New Year’s dispute between a man and his son on Farr Road has led to a shooting at Hannah Heights Apartments and the first homicide of 2019, Columbus authorities said Tuesday.
Alfonzo Walker Sr. , 51, was pronounced dead of a gunshot at 5:39 a.m. in the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. His body will be sent to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.
Bryan said Walker and his son had been out to the club celebrating the New Year before returning to an apartment at 909 Farr Road. The argument erupted inside the apartment but spilled outside after the victim’s mother ordered the men outside.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
They went to a landing outside the apartment where Walker started to walk away as a shot was fired, the coroner said. A call for emergency medical services came in just before 5 a.m. on a shooting. Walker was pronounced dead in the emergency room three minutes after the ambulance arrived at 5:36 a.m. at the hospital, Bryan said.
Comments