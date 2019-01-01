‘Miracle baby’ is among one of first born on New Year’s Day at Columbus hospital

Brileea France of Phenix City expected her son to arrive a week later but she was all smiles Tuesday for an early arrival at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus in Columbus.
“He is a miracle baby,” France said of Bentley Lamar Nasir France Stickney who was born at 7:50 a.m. on New Year’s Day and weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces. He was one of the first babies born in the Columbus area on the first day of 2019.
Bentley was joined by his 3-year-old sister, Abella Stickney, and father, Andrew Stickney, 30, to welcome their newest member of the family.
“I’m just glad it is over,” the father said.
She was happy to get a healthy baby although he arrived early. “There is nothing wrong with him,” she said.
As the first baby born at Piedmont Columbus Regional, Bentley was presented a silver plated birth certificate holder and first tooth holder in a commemorative box from Jessica Word Roberts, the senior public relations coordinator at the hospital. The items are presented annually to parents of the first baby born at the hospital, she said.
France, 24, said she and Bentley are expected to stay in the hospital until Friday before they can both go home.
