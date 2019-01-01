‘Miracle baby’ is among one of first born on New Year’s Day at Columbus hospital

Andrew Stickney with his daughter Abella Stickney, Brileea France and new baby boy 5lb 11oz Bentley Lamar Nasir Stickney born at 7:50 am at Piedmont Columbus Regional, the first baby of the New Year for Piedmont Columbus Regional, January 1, 2019 Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/