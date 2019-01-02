Local

Man indicted by grand jury on murder charges in July 4, 2017 stabbing, records show

A Columbus man accused in a July 4, 2017, stabbing on Big Creek Place is now facing murder charges after a Muscogee County grand jury returned indictments on Nov. 20, 2018, Superior Court records show.

Antonio Marico Brown, 41, was taken into custody on Dec. 17 after he was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in the death of 36-year-old Pedro Juan Carmoega. He was held without bond on the three charges Wednesday in the Muscogee County Jail.

The indictment said Brown stabbed Carmoega with a knife and caused his death in one count each of malice murder and felony murder. The victim’s death was caused with a knife during an aggravated assault which is likely to result in serious injury, the indictment stated.

Carmoega died at the hospital three days after he was stabbed on July 4, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said. He sustained a cut to his neck and a stab wound to his chest during the incident on Big Creek Place.

