Need to get rid of your Christmas tree? Recycle it at these 5 locations by Saturday

If you live in Columbus and have a live Christmas tree, Saturday is the last day to drop trees off at five locations for recycling.
Sponsored by the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission, “Bring One for the Chipper” will recycle trees for fish habitats at the Oxbow Meadows Environmental Center lake. Trees are placed in the water for spawning fish habitat to provide durable shelter for newly hatched fish from predators.
William Kent is manager of Environmental Services at the Columbus Water Works and chairperson of the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission. “This is a great way to recycle your Christmas trees and add useful habitat for the fish in Oxbow Meadows Lake,” he said.
Here is a list of designated drop off locations to recycle live Christmas trees.
- Cooper Creek Park, 5089 Cooper Creek Parkway, 31907
- Britt David Park, 5560 Armour Road, 31904
- Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center, 3033 Steam Mill Road, 31907
- Dinglewood Park, 1660 13th Street, 31901
- Oxbow Meadows , 3535 South Lumpkin Road, 31903
