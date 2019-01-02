Dinglewood’s scrambled dog legend dies at 87

Lieutenant Charles Stevens, a fixture at Dinglewood Pharmacy in Columbus with his famous scrambled hot dogs, died of natural causes Wednesday at Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus. He was 87.
Stevens was rushed to the emergency room of the hospital after he was stricken by cardiac arrest during dialysis treatment, said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.
Stevens served his scrambled dogs to a large segment of the community along with national celebrities during his 56 years at the pharmacy with a soda fountain, restaurant and gift shop. He was known as a legend after creating the chili that covered the hot dogs.
“You are definitely from Columbus if you know the name of the man who perfected the recipe for the chili used to make that wonderful dish and where he worked,” a resident said in a post about the pharmacy.
Stevens was recognized as a local celebrity by members of Columbus Council when he retired on June 8, 2002. “He has diligently served Dinglewood Pharmacy and the Columbus community for the past 56 years,” the resolution stated.
Dinglewood Pharmacy has been around since 1918 on Wynnton Road and remains one of the oldest eating establishments in the city. It is owned by Terry Hurley who wasn’t available for comment late Wednesday.
The scrambled dog from Dinglewood was among a list of “100 Plates Locals Love” in the 2016 edition of Georgia Eats, a guide to eclectic foods and eateries across the Peach State.
The scrambled dog was sent to Washington when Jimmy Carter was president. The scrambled dog also has been provided at weddings in Saudi Arabia and Florence, Italy.
