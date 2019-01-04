Vehicle stuck in mud leads to fatal shooting in Valley, Ala., police say

An argument over a vehicle stuck in the mud led to the fatal shooting of a Valley, Ala., man, Police Maj. Mike Reynolds said Friday.
Justin Anthony Meadows, 29, was found dead of a gunshot wound in the yard after police were called about 1:40 a.m. to 1046 County Road 495.
Patrick Shannon Templeton, 50, was charged with murder at the Valley Police Department and taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility.
Templeton told police he was woken up by a loud noise in his yard and went outside to check it. He discovered that Meadows had driven into his yard and the vehicle was stuck in the mud.
He argued with Meadows before he was struck several times in the head and face, police said. After he was struck, Templeton said he entered his home and retrieved a .22 caliber rifle and stepped back outside.
Police said he fired the rifle at Meadows who was still next to his vehicle.
Before the shooting, the suspect’s wife said Meadows came to the house looking for her son but was told that he wasn’t there. Meadow’s vehicle became stuck as he attempted to leave.
