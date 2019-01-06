The Ledger-Enquirer names new editorial leaders

The Ledger-Enquirer has new editorial leaders in the newsroom. Sundra Hominik is the new senior editor, and Lauren Gorla has been promoted to deputy editor.
Hominik brings decades of editorial leadership to the paper, having served as editor for publications in Dover, Delaware; Lafayette, Louisiana; Richmond, Virginia; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, among others.
“I’m excited to join the Ledger-Enquirer as it continues to focus on journalism that makes a difference,” Hominik said. “I understand the important role that journalism plays in a community, and I’m committed to working with the veteran team of journalists in Columbus to honor that role.”
“I’m looking forward to getting to know the region and our readers,” she said.
Hominik replaces Kara Edgerson, who left at the end of December. She reports to Tim Regan-Porter, editor for McClatchy’s South Region.
“I am thrilled to have Sundra on the team,” Regan-Porter said. “She will bring experience, new ideas and strong leadership to the paper and the community.”
“We searched long and hard to find the right person. Numerous others said we’d be lucky to get Sundra, and I think our readers will soon see why,” he said.
Gorla assumes her role after serving as the growth editor. She moved to Columbus in 2016 after accepting a job as the Ledger’s digital producer.
“Lauren has been instrumental in helping reporters connect to readers, and her new role will allow her to work more deeply with reporters and the community,” Regan-Porter said.
“I am grateful for the excellent leadership Kara provided. Sundra and Lauren will build on her work and help the Ledger-Enquirer continue to tell the stories and provide information that matters,” he said.
