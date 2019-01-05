40-foot mural of history unveiled at Mildred Terry Library

Columbus-based artist Najee Dorsey, left, describes his vision for the 40-foot mural that he created for the children’s room of the Mildred L. Terry Library during the unveiling ceremony Saturday, the 66th anniversary of the library’s opening. Founded as the Fourth Avenue Library, it was designated as the segregated library of Columbus. The mural honors the history of the library, its three librarians and the history of the neighborhood. ROBIN TRIMARCHI