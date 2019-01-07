Henderson ready to ‘strap on our work boots and get going’ as city’s newest mayor

B. H. “Skip” Henderson III was sworn in as Columbus’ newest mayor Monday morning before a standing-room-only crowd of family, friends, supporters, community leaders and former Columbus mayors.
The installation ceremony at the Citizens Service Center also featured the swearing in of newcomer Charmaine Crabb as a councilor representing council district five, and councilors Jerry “Pops” Barnes (District 1), Bruce Huff (District 3), Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson (District 7), and Judy Thomas (District 9), all who were re-elected.
Previous mayors Teresa Tomlinson, Jim Wetherington, Bob Poydasheff, Bobby Peters and Bob Hydrick were among those attending the 10 a.m. ceremony. Henderson said their presence was a reminder of the legacy of servant leadership in Columbus and the expectations he faces.
“Frankly, it reminds me that the bar is set pretty high and we’re going to have to strap on our work boots and get going,” Henderson said.
