Man found with 35 fake $100 bills after arrest on Armour Road, police say

By Ben Wright

January 08, 2019 04:59 PM

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
A man accused of breaking into cars at Cloister Apartments was found with 35 fake $100 bills in his pocket after he was taken into custody early Sunday, a Columbus police officer testified Tuesday in Recorder’s Court .

Marquelis Williams, 18, pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, four counts of entering an auto, reckless conduct, two counts of financial transaction card theft and 35 counts of possessing fake $100 bills. Judge Julius Hunter set bonds totaling $38,500 and bound all charges over to Muscogee Superior Court.

Patrol officer Tyler Sierra said police were called about 5:15 a.m. to the apartments to check on a man seen trying to enter an auto in the parking lot at 3821 Armour Ave. The officer was told the suspect was held at gunpoint by a witness to the attempted car break-in.

Sierra said he heard a shot while he was headed to the apartment complex. Other officers arrived on the scene to assist in the investigation.

Police said the witness was chasing Williams, who then pointed his gun and fired a shot. An officer then fired a Taser at the suspect but it didn’t make contact. An officer tackled Williams and took him into custody, Sierra said.

Police found a loaded 9 mm pistol, two credit cards, 35 counterfeit $100 bills and 8 grams of marijuana. Sierra said he didn’t know the bills were counterfeit until an officer told him. “I just grabbed a handful of cash,” he told the court.

Williams was represented by public defender Erik Smith who asked the judge to reduce the $1,000 bond on each counterfeit bill. Hunter agreed and reduced bond to $500 on each bill.

Williams also was charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana.

