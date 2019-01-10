Local

Governor-elect Kemp to visit Columbus as part of “Georgians First” tour

By Mike Haskey

January 10, 2019 12:07 PM

Georgia Governor-elect Brian Kemp is scheduled to visit the National Infantry Museum Friday morning as part of his “Georgians First” tour across the state that started Jan. 9 in Augusta and includes stops in nine communities.

Kemp will join other elected officials and other invited guests for a military appreciation breakfast in the National Infantry Museum’s Cavezza Hall.

Prior to the formal breakfast, Kemp is scheduled to hand out biscuits to soldiers entering Ft. Benning to begin their work day, said Cyndy Cerbin, director of communications at the National Infantry Museum foundation.

Kemp has also scheduled Georgians First Celebration events later Friday in Whitesburg and Gainseville before finishing the tour Saturday in Dalton.

Kemp will be sworn into office Monday in McCamish Pavilion on Georgia Tech’s campus.

