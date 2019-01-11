Kemp says he’ll work for all Georgians, not just those who voted for him in Columbus visit

Georgia Governor-elect Brian Kemp visited the National Infantry Museum Friday morning as part of his “Georgians First” tour across the state. The tour started Jan. 9 in Augusta and included stops in nine communities including Columbus.
Kemp joined other elected officials and invited guests for a military appreciation breakfast at the National Infantry Museum, thanking veterans, active duty soldiers, and their families for their service to Georgia and the nation.
“It is my hope that God will continue to bless all of you and I promise you we will work hard every day to put you first as we serve as the first family and as I serve as the 83rd governor,” Kemp told the hundreds gathered inside the museum’s Cavezza Hall for the gathering.
Before breakfast Kemp joined a few supporters and the Chick-fil-A cow to hand out chicken biscuits to soldiers entering Ft. Benning via Ft. Benning Rd. One person took the time to stop for a biscuit, and the others were taken on post to be given out.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Kemp was scheduled to stop at two other Georgians First Celebration events later Friday in Whitesburg and Gainseville before finishing the tour Saturday in Dalton.
He said the tour was to thank people for helping with the transition to governor, especially those unable to come to Atlanta for the official inauguration events this coming week. Kemp said it’s also a chance to move past the campaign and leave behind the political rhetoric from a tough race against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.
“It’s now time to go to work for all Georgians,“ Kemp said, “I’m going to represent everybody, I’m going to work hard for everybody, even those who didn’t vote for me.”
Kemp will be sworn into office Monday in McCamish Pavilion on Georgia Tech’s campus.
Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video from the event.
Comments