“Superheroes” provide breakfast, big check to local school serving students in need

A group of “superheroes” dropped into Columbus’ North Highland neighborhood Monday morning to provide breakfast for school students. They left behind full stomachs, good will, and to the surprise of the school’s director, a pretty big check.
Representatives from Grease Monkey of Columbus, clad in superhero costumes, fed students at Truth Spring Academy, a private, non-profit Christian school that opened in August 2015. After helping serve a breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, grits and a biscuit, they presented a check for $6,000 to Rob Strickland, director of the school.
“This is a lot of money y’all, I’m blown away,” said Strickland. “It’s great. “
Strickland said the donation will help Truth Spring Academy continue serving their students, and keep growing the school for the good of not only their students, but also for the good of the city.
“It brings me relief, it brings me joy and it really helps me press on,“ Strickland said.
Grease Monkey of Columbus hosted a month-long fundraiser in December, taking a portion of each oil change purchase and earmarking it for Monday’s donation to Truth Spring Academy.
“Grease Monkey of Columbus is proud to be locally-owned and operated, and prides itself on being involved and giving back to the community,” Chuck Davis, co-owner of Grease Monkey of Columbus, said in a press release. “We admire the mission of Truth Spring Academy and want to help the children begin their day on a full stomach so they can learn.”
