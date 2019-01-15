Here’s how to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Columbus

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated Monday, January 21 but there are multiple events in the Columbus area to attend before the holiday.
Take a look at some of the celebrations happening in our area this week and next:
January 19 - 21
Columbus Black Heritage Shuttle Tour
You’ll know more about the history of Columbus than most locals have yet to know. The Columbus Georgia Black Heritage Tour is informative for everyone. Columbus has always had a strong and influential African-American presence. The Liberty District was the cornerstone to the African American community, with thriving shops, offices, auditoriums and homes. The tour shares stories of national celebrities and world pioneers who all had ties to Columbus. Also spotlighted will be the local civil rights leaders. The tour will show you the “hidden” landmarks that will soon gain more attention as the area, and state, and has become enamored with learning more about Columbus’ Black heritage. Allow up to two hours for the tour. $25/person. 10 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday and Monday. 800-999-1613
January 19
“The Dream Lives” Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Processional
The Mayor’s Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity will host an event demonstrating through speakers, talent and presentations that “The Dream Lives” in Columbus. At the sounding of the noon siren, organizations, teams and individuals will walk in a Unity Processional from a designated staging area to the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center. Participants are encouraged to creatively identify their group or otherwise express how “The Dream Lives” or should live in Columbus. Staging area will be at the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center, 813 8th Ave. Free.
MLK 5K and 1 Mile
Come run this 5K point to point race starting at the MLK YMCA, 1175 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and ending at the Liberty Theater, 813 8th Ave. This is the third race as part of the Columbus Roadrunners Winter Series. 8 a.m. Registration; 9:30 a.m. 1 Mile; 10 a.m. 5K. Cost $20/1 Mile; $30/5K; $35/race day.
January 21
Dr. MLK Jr. Unity Awards Breakfast Presented by Delta Iota Lambda Education Foundation
The Columbus Alphas invites you to the 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. United Awards Breakfast hosted by the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Delta Iota Lambda Chapter presented by the Delta Iota Lambda Education Foundation. Featured speaker will be Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III, Senior Pastor, Friendship West Baptist Church, Dallas, Tx.
7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Columbus Convention and Trade Center. $55/person
It’s Time For a Change
Annual MLK Day Program, Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1633 5th Ave. Guest speaker will be Dr. L.K. Pendleton. The public is invited and there is no fee.
Dr. MLK Day March
In observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, there will be a march/walk at 11:30 a.m. from the Russell County Jail (307 Prentiss Dr.) to Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church (201 S. Seale Rd.) At 1 p.m. guest speaker Phenix City District Court Judge Zack Collins will speak. The event is sponsored by the Alabama Democratic Conference and the Committee of Concerned Clergy. Free and the public is invited. 706-505-3930 (Participants can park at GMZ and transportation will be provided to the jail.)
MLK Day Hike
Enjoy a celebratory venture of 5 moderate miles along the Pine Mountain Trail. Meet at the Rocky Point Parking Lot along Hwy. 190. Hike to the WJSP Tower Parking Lot. Transportation provided to get back to vehicle. Geared towards ages 10 and up. Bring water, snacks and dress for the weather. Free. 706-663-4858
January 22
Black History Trivia Challenge
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the library will host Black History Jeopardy for ages 6-11. South Columbus Library, 2034 S. Lumpkin Rd. 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Free.
