Around Town:

“The Dream Lives” Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Processional
The Mayor’s Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity will host an event Saturday demonstrating through speakers, talent and presentations that “The Dream Lives” in Columbus. At the sounding of the noon siren, organizations, teams and individuals will walk in a Unity Processional from a designated staging area to the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center. Participants are encouraged to creatively identify their group or otherwise express how “The Dream Lives” or should live in Columbus. Staging area will be at the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center, 813 8th Ave. Free.
MLK 5K and 1 Mile
Come run this 5K point to point race Saturday starting at the MLK YMCA, 1175 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and ending at the Liberty Theater, 813 8th Ave. This is the third race as part of the Columbus Roadrunners Winter Series. 8 a.m. Registration; 9:30 a.m. 1 Mile; 10 a.m. 5K. Cost $20/1 Mile; $30/5K; $35/race day.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra-Las Guitarras
Featuring a Texas Guitar Quartet. Four guitars are better than one. The concerto is flanked by the greatest music for strings ever written and Tchaikovsky’s moving and profound “Pathetique” symphony, Saturday, January 26. Tickets $5/children 5-12; $10/student; Adult/$20-$39 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Enjoy trivia and tapas at 6 p.m. at Circa Craft Cocktails prior to the concert. Free with your concert ticket. csoga.org
Advocacy Day Training
disABILITY LINK and Access 2 Independence presents Advocacy Day Training Saturday, January 26. Participate in the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) Advocacy Days at the Capitol. This training opportunity is necessary to get educated on each individual Advocacy Day topic and to be prepared to meet the legislators. There are small gift cards available upon request to people with disabilities who have travel needs to attend the Advocacy Days at the capital. It is not a requirement to attend the training in order to participate, but it is encouraged. The training will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Access 2 Independence, 1315 Delauney Ave., Suite 201. To register call 404-687-8890 Ext. 115.
Shuttle Tour
You’ll know more about this history of Columbus than most locals have yet to know. The Columbus Georgia Black Heritage Tour, to be held Saturday to Monday, is informative for everyone. Columbus has always had a strong and influential African American presence. The Liberty District was the cornerstone to the African American community. The Liberty District was thriving with shops, offices, auditoriums and homes. Lively music and delicious food filled the air. The Tour shares stories of national celebrities and world pioneers who all had ties to Columbus. Also spotlighted will be the local civil rights leaders. The Tour will show you the “hidden” landmarks that will soon gain more attention as the area, and state, and has become enamored with learning more about Columbus’ Black heritage. Allow up to two hours for the tour. $25/person. 10 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Call 800-999-1613 for more information.
