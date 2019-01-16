Events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. will close some Columbus streets on Saturday

The actual holiday for paying tribute to civil rights great Martin Luther King Jr. is Monday, but a handful of activities are planned in his honor Saturday in downtown Columbus that will impact traffic in certain areas.
The Columbus Police Department and its motor squad are urging caution for motorists during three specific events taking place at various times during the day.
Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening and where:
MLK Unity Rally: An MLK Unity Rally is scheduled Saturday in the vicinity of Liberty Theatre Cultural Center, 813 8th Ave., which will close Eighth Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
MLK RACE AND WALK: A MLK 1 Mile walk and 5K race will take place at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday, respectively, events that will impact multiple roads at different times between 8:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Roadways being closed for the 1 Mile and 5K events include:
▪ 10th Avenue between MLK and Wynnton Road
▪ Sixth Avenue (north and south) from Seventh Street Linwood Boulevard
‘THE DREAM LIVES’ PROCESSIONAL: The Mayor’s Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity will hold “The Dream Lives” Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Processional at noon Saturday, starting at Liberty Theatre. Roadways in the area that will be closed for the event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. include:
▪ Sixth Avenue from 11th Street south to Ninth Street
▪ Sixth Avenue from Seventh Street north to Eighth Street
▪ Ninth Street from Second Avenue east to Sixth Avenue
