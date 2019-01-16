Around Town: Pop some popcorn to celebrate National Popcorn Day

▪ The oldest ears of popcorn ever found came from Mexico and are over 4,000 years old.
▪ Americans average an annual consumption of 68 quarts of popcorn each, which means we eat more than 17 billion quarts of popcorn in the USA.
▪ Because it remained a relatively low cost item, popcorn maintained its popularity through The Great Depression.
▪ Some wild popcorn flavorings that have been tried-Blue Cheese Beer; Brown Butter and Sea Salt; Truffle and Cheddar; Pumpkin Spice and Cupcake flavored.
▪ In ancient times, corn wasn’t always corn. The term corn was used to describe the most common grain used in a specific place. Because the grain most commonly used varied from country to country and region to region, corn in Egypt and corn in France were not likely the same grain. What we call corn today is actually maize which is believed to be native to Mexico.
▪ Sugar shortages during WWII made candy hard to come by, catapulting popcorn consumption to three times its pre-war levels.
▪ Popcorn is high in fiber, very low in fat and contains no salt or sugar.
▪ If you laid popcorn kernels end-to-end from coast-to-coast beginning in New York City, N.Y. and ending in Los Angeles, Ca., it would take more than 350 million popped kernels to span the distance.
▪ The unpopped kernels at the bottom of the bowl are called “old maids.”
▪ Popcorn hit a career slump when televisions started making their way into American homes impacting the sale of movie tickets and the sale of popcorn which was primarily consumed at the movies.
▪ Popcorn is actually a whole grain that provides 31 calories per cup.
▪ Thankfully, our longing for popcorn was so strong that the need for an easy way to produce it at home helped support the development of the first microwave ovens. (Every microwave has a popcorn selection.)
▪ Popcorn joined the mobile generation in 1893 when an inventor named Charles Cretors introduced the first moveable popcorn machine at the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, Ill.
▪ Popcorn is made up of both yellow and white kernels but only about 1 in 10 kernels are white.
▪ Before stoves and microwaves, hot sand was used to provide the right kind of heat to make corn kernels pop.
▪ A single kernel pops with such force that it can be propelled up to 3 feet in the air.
▪ Nebraska produces the most popcorn out of all the states.
▪ The peak period for popcorn sales for home consumption is in the fall.
▪ For every one dollar spent on popcorn at the movie theater, 90 cents is profit.
▪ Americans eat more popcorn than any other country.
▪ An ear of corn averages 800 kernels in 16 rows.
▪ Buttered popcorn is the favorite among men and women. Almost 41 percent of Americans like sweet popcorn.
▪ Fifth-three percent of Americans listed Orville Redenbacher as their favorite popcorn brand. He began growing popping corn at the age of 12.
▪ Popcorn is America’s favorite snack food.
▪ Popped popcorn comes in two shapes: “snowflake” or “mushroom.” Because “snowflake” shaped popcorn is bigger, movie theaters typically sell that shape.
