The city is applying for an EPA grant to clean up the old farmers market site. Here’s why, and how you can have a say in its future use.

January 17, 2019 08:33 AM

Columbus is seeking a $500,000 EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant for the old Georgia State Farmers Market site. There is still time to offer ideas for future uses of the site. Contact Laura Johnson at ljohnson@columbusga.org. Jan. 23rd is the deadline.