Meet the 2019 CVCC Hall of Fame inductees: 2 contributors, 1 alum and 1 athlete

The 2019 class comprises Florence Bellamy as a distinguished alumna, Douglas and Lise Patterson for distinguished service, and Derek Varnadore as a distinguished athlete.
They will be inducted during the CVCC Foundation’s annual dinner March 14, starting at 6 p.m., in the National Infantry Museum. Tickets are $75. For tickets and sponsorships or to donate an item for the event’s silent auction, contact Joree Jones, CVCC’s dean of institutional advancement and effectiveness, at 334-214-4816 or joree.jones@cv.edu.
Bellamy, a 1979 graduate of CVCC, is the Russell County director of Helping Families Initiatives, headquartered in Mobile. She has worked in child welfare for more than 20 years, including with the Alabama Department of Human Resources. She also served for 25 years as a member of the Phenix City Board of Education and was president of the Alabama Association of School Boards.
The Pattersons, in memory of their son, Chris, who was a student adviser at CVCC when he died in 2009, established the Chris Patterson Memorial 5K Run, a fundraiser to help CVCC students in need. All proceeds from the race go to the Chris Patterson Student Support Fund at the CVCC Foundation. The scholarship helps students facing financial hardships attend CVCC. Recipients have used the money to pay for childcare, transportation, books and other supplies not covered by financial aid.
Varnadore is considered one of the greatest pitchers in CVCC history. He started for the Pirates in 2009 (6-5 record, 3.90 ERA) and 2010 (7-1, 3.90) and graduated with a 3.6 grade-point average. He then signed with Auburn University, where he played in 2011 (6-3, 3.68) and 2012 (4-7, 4.93). He was drafted by the New York Yankees in the ninth round of the 2012 Major League Baseball draft and returned to Auburn to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in building construction in 2013. After two seasons playing at the Class A level in the minor leagues, he now works as a project manager and partner with Integra Construction in Atlanta. He also is a pitching coach for three high school travel ball teams in Marietta.
CVCC’s Hall of Fame scholarship contributions have totaled more than $250,000 in the past five years, according to the college’s news release.
“Students from all walks of life attend CVCC and become our community’s public safety officers, media leaders, business innovators and a variety of positions in town,” CVCC president Jackie Screws said in the news release. “The monies raised at this event support our students, who in turn give back to our community. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
