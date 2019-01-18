Rain causes city to change venue, plans for tomorrow’s MLK event

Saturday’s forecast calling for a high probability of rain has caused the city of Columbus to make changes to this year’s MLK Unity Processional and Commemoration.
A press release from the office of Columbus Mayor B.H. “Skip” Henderson III confirms the event has been moved to the Columbus Civic Center at 400 4th Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the the MLK Commemoration begins at noon on stage. People are encouraged to gather inside the Civic Center for this year’s program.
The change in venue means there will not be a processional, and some of the event’s traditional activities, like the kids zone and vendors, will not take place, according to the release.
For more information, please contact the Mayor’s Office at (706) 225-4712 or (706) 366-1869.
