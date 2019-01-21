Columbus city manager named recipient of 2019 Unity Award at MLK Unity Award Breakfast

Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hugley was named the 2019 recipient of the Unity Award Monday morning at the 33rd Annual Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
Hugley is the 33rd recipient of the award, first given in 1987 to the late A.J. McClung, who became the first local black politician to win a citywide city council election and the city’s first mayor pro-tem.
The annual breakfast raises funds for scholarships, giving Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity the ability to award hundreds of high school seniors in Columbus and surrounding areas academic scholarships.
The event was hosted by the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Delta Iota Lambda Chapter, and presented by the Delta Iota Lambda Education Foundation.
Rev. Sam Davis, pastor of the Beulah Grove Baptist Church in Augusta, Ga., was the guest speaker.
