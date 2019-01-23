Local

Former U.S. Rep. Jack Brinkley dies at age 88, Muscogee County coroner says

By Ben Wright

January 23, 2019 11:19 AM

Retired U.S. Congressman Jack Brinkley, democrat from the 3rd Congressional District, talks with the congregation at Wynnbrook Baptist Church during the National Day of Prayer gathering Thursday. 05.05.11
Former U.S. Rep. Jack Thomas Brinkley has died of natural causes at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, the Muscogee County Coroner’s office said Wednesday. He was 88.

Brinkley of Columbus was pronounced dead at 7:25 a.m. in the emergency room at the hospital, Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

Born Dec. 22, 1930, in Faceville, Ga., Brinkley attended public schools and graduated from Young Harris College in 1949. He taught school from 1949 to 1951 before entering the U.S. Air Force where he served as a pilot from 1951-1956.

In 1959, Brinkley graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law, was admitted to the bar and started a practice in Columbus. He was elected to the state House of representatives in 1965-1966 and elected as a Democrat to Congress where he served from Jan. 3, 1967- Jan. 3, 1983.

He did not seek re-election in 1982 to the 98th Congress.

