Annual Point-in-Time Count seeks to capture a snapshot of local homeless community

Once a year volunteers help the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley’s Home For Good program take a snapshot of what the local homeless community looks like.
Volunteers fan out to local shelters and known encampments to count the homeless, and conduct surveys to learn a little about how each person got into their current situation and how they’re doing. This year’s Point In Time Count was Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.
Haley Ramey has a background in social work and was one of five volunteers who visited the Salvation Army’s shelter for men on Second Avenue.
She said the data collected factors into grant funding, and helps local officials identify current problems they can address. She said it’s also a chance to make a personal connection and offer a listening ear to someone who needs it.
“Statistically and for data it gives you good information on what you need to know,” said Ramey, “but then this part is what I think is the most important, is making that human connection with folks.”
Rev. Michael A. David Sr., the housing manager, emergency services coordinator, and chaplain at the shelter, coordinated the volunteers’ visit to the facility.
This is important because once yearly we always do the point in time count here in the city and that’s to make sure we can at least put, if not a whole hand, put a finger on all the people here that might need help and services here in this city,” David said.
A handful of men at the shelter, including Charles Hall, spoke with the volunteers, who recorded their responses on iPads.
“I lived that hard life before,” said Hall. “I was out there you know, didn’t care about nobody or nothing, wasn’t showing no love, no gratitude about nothing.”
Hall said he appreciated the volunteers’ visit and the services the Salvation Army offers at the shelter, including its faith component.
“God came into my life and changed me after I asked him to change me, you know,” Hall said. “ You got to open the door for him you know, he ain’t gonna just push his way in.”
