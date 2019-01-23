Around Town:

Go Red Event
Faculty at Columbus State University are volunteering their time to raise awareness about women’s heart health. The Columbus State University’s Women’s Advisory Committee, in partnership with Nurses Inc. of Columbus, will host an annual Go Red for Women’s Heart Health event February 1. According to the American Heart Association, heart diseases and stroke cause 1 in 3 women’s death every year, killing approximately one women every minute. Go Red encourages awareness of the issues associated with heart disease in women, and provides the necessary tools they need to lead a heart healthy life. Go Red is an educational event that offers the community an opportunity to learn the causes and risks associated with cardiovascular issues in women. This year’s keynote speaker is Stephanie De Silva, assistant professor of psychology at CSU, who will discuss the importance of mental health and stress relief and how it is associated with heart disease. The event includes a heart healthy dinner, music and a fashion show. Guests are encouraged to wear the color red in solidarity with American heart disease awareness month. Tickets are $20/person and $5/CSU students. The CSU Women’s Advisory Committee is a committee of CSU’s faculty senate, which strives to support women and their issues in the community. This will be the CSU Women’s Advisory Committee’s seventh year hosting the Go Red event. For more information, contact Deloris Doleman at 706-464-2254 or email Molly Claassen at Claassen_molly@columbusstate.edu.
Ballet Hispanico
This performance will mark the culmination of a two-day residency, with Ballet Hispanico company members working with multiple community groups to provide dance-and movement-focused workshops. Recognized as America’s premier Latino dance organization for more than 48 years, Ballet Hispanico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures and the shared human experience through dance. As a powerful voice for diversity, Ballet Hispanico is a leader in bringing arts to marginalized communities and nurturing future Latino leaders by giving access to those voices found throughout Latin America and the Spanish diaspora. Ballet Hispanico is part of the RiverCenter Connect Series and is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. Tickets are now on sale-$49-at the RiverCenter box office, 900 Broadway. Hours are 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily Monday-Friday. You can also purchase them by phone at 706-256-3612 and online at rivercenter.org
