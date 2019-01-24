SWAT team in Minnesota nabs second suspect in Dunwoody Drive shooting, police say

A SWAT team was called Saturday in St. Charles, Minn., to arrest a second suspect in the Dec. 27 shooting of Jaquan Jermaine “Droopy” Harris on Dunwoody Drive, Columbus police said Thursday.
Davontay Wiskow, 18, was taken into custody without incident by the Winona County SWAT team and the St. Charles Police Department after police received an anonymous tip about a murder suspect located in an apartment building. Wiskow was charged with murder in Harris’ death and will be transported to Columbus to face the charge in Recorder’s Court.
Jaquavis Donell Richardson, 17, was already in custody Jan. 14 on other offenses when he was chargerd with murder and held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail. The suspected gang member is accused of entering a personal vehicle in the 5000 block of Abbott Avenue on Dec. 26 and taking a Glock 21 pistol that belonged to a sheriff’s deputy before the .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol was used in the deadly shooting.
Harris was found around 2:30 a.m. at 1919 Dunwoody Drive. He was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus, and a preliminary autopsy showed the 19-year-old died from a bullet wound to the chest, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
A gang investigator said Richardson is in the Zohannon street gang, a subset of the Gangster Disciples. He has been in photos with other members on social media, where members posted comments after his arrest, police said.
Richardson was identified by witnesses as one of four suspects who arrived at the shooting scene in two vehicles. He was in one vehicle before shots were fired but not identified as the shooter.
Anyone with information on the murder of Harris should contact Cpl. Zach Cole at 706-225-4295 or zcole@columbusga.org.
