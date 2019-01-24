Hoop dreams dashed? Phenix City man hit with order to remove basketball goal on street

A Phenix City man’s dream for his 10-year-old nephew and son to play hoops near his Silver Lake Drive home may be dashed by a city order to remove the permanent basketball goal from the right of way after someone complained.
“I never thought putting up a basketball goal would cause such a problem,” Nick Cox said Thursday from his quiet cul de sac. “It blew my mind when I saw the notice.”
Cox and a resident down the street on Silver Leaf Court were both ordered by a city inspector on Jan. 17 to remove the permanent basketball goals by Jan. 28, said Stephen Smith, assistant city manager.
Cox was granted an extension until Feb. 15 after he requested to address City Council, which includes Mayor Eddie Lowe who played professional football.
Smith said the council work session is set for Feb. 4 for Cox to present his request.
“If Mayor Lowe and the rest of the council hears about this, it is a basketball goal for kids,” Cox said. “It’s not doing any harm. Let us keep the goal for everybody.”
Smith said a resident complained and the city inspector was sent to investigate .
“We did receive a complaint in the neighborhood,” Smith said. “We followed up on that complaint and that’s why our inspector went out and looked. Somebody had put permanent basketball goals in the street right of way. He found two of them. We can’t allow somebody to put in permanent structures in the street right of way. You let them do it, who do you tell no?”
Cox said he collected 30 signatures of support, including one from neighbor and former Mayor Peggy Martin, for the goal.
“I want kids to play sports,” he said. “I don’t want them to play video games all day.”
He said he coaches his nephew, Trace Gunnels, 10, in a church league and hoped his 3-month old son would someday toss hoops on the same goal.
Cox said he would prefer his nephew and others in the neighborhood play in front of his home and not at the nearby park, which is two miles away on Stadium Drive. So far, Cox said he has had about eight youth playing ball on the new goal.
Smith noted the streets are not very good playgrounds. “We don’t recommend that especially with children,” he said. “This issue has come up before. One lady wanted us to put speed bumps on the street so her children could play in front of her house. We can’t do that.“
On Silver Lake Drive in the new subdivision, Smith said the right of way typically is 30 feet from the center line of the street. The goal extends to the edge of curb.
Cox reached out to members of City Council but hasn’t heard a response yet. In addition to his written petition, there is an online list with 198 supporters on change.org, he said.
“Anybody that wants to support me, get out there and talk to people,” he said. “Let them know what you think. The city should take initiative to put up goals in cul de sacs not tear them down.“
Smith said the council could grant his petition with a variance but it’s unlikely.
“I wouldn’t expect that to happen but it certainly is possible,” he said. “Council has a right to grant a variance if they choose to do so. It would surprise me if they did. You open up a can of worms here. Who do you tell no?”
