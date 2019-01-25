10th Annual Homeless Connect brings smiles and style to those in need

Several barbers and hair stylists donated their time and services for the 10th Annual Project Homeless Connect on Friday at Open Door Community House in Columbus, Ga.
Kendrea Myles, stylist at and owner of The Hair Salon, was one of the vendors who donated her time and services. She has been a professional hair stylist for 20 years, but this was her first year at Project Homeless Connect.
“I feel like this is where my heart is. I hope this is the beginning of many more,” Myles said about her involvement with Project Homeless Connect. She plans to volunteer again in the years to come.
One of the people whose hair she cut and styled was James Sears. Although they had not met before, Sears said he and Myles “clicked right off the bat.”
Sears came to this year’s Project Homeless Connect with the intention to get a cup of coffee but said that he left with so much more.
“I’m on fire,” Sears said while smiling.
Before Sears and others left Myles’ booth, she would give them a business card, and some of them left with a smile or a hug as well.
Project Homeless Connect provided both breakfast and lunch to participants, and hosted vendors who provided information about services such as healthcare, job resources and social services. Vendors also offered clothing and care packages.
