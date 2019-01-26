Columbus man faces molestation charges after five-month investigation, police say

A five-month investigation has led to a man facing molestation and other charges in Columbus, police said Friday.
Timothy Eley, 26, of Columbus is charged with two counts of child molestation and one count each of sexual battery and enticing a child for indecent purposes. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
An investigation was launched by the police department’s Special Victims Unit which includes sex crimes after an officer was called Aug. 16 to a Lindsay Drive location to check on a complaint. In a report, police didn’t specify what led to the suspect’s arrest.
