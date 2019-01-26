Inmate walks away from detail near Chambers County Lake, sheriff says

Authorities are looking for a 29-year-old inmate who walked away from a work detail about 10 a.m. Friday, the Chambers County Sheriff’s office said.
Thomas Jack Hart, who was held on felony theft charges, was near the Chambers County Lake when he walked away from the detail.
Anyone with information on Hart of Lanett should call the Chambers County 911 Center at 334-576-0916 or Sgt. Wright at 334-864-4342. Described as white, Hart is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
