Around Town:

Healthy Days with the AKA
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sororiety Inc., Rho Rho Omega presents Pink Goes Red for Heart Health Month with a “Healthy Days with the AKAs’ Healthcare and Wellness Expo” Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the John P. Thayer YMCA. The Expo will feature blood pressure checks, heart disease information, heart healthy snacks and exercise. The public is invited and there is no fee to attend. For further details, call 706-587-0263
Books You’ve Been Meaning to Read
Penguin Random House suggests adding these books to your 2019 reading list:
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ War and Peace, Leo Tolstoy: A legendary masterpiece, this book is synonymous with difficult reading, so why not challenge yourself.
▪ Song of Solomon, Toni Morrison: One must always read a novel by this Nobel Prize winning author.
▪ Ulysses, James Joyce: “Joyce’s parallel use of The Odyssey...has the importance of a scientific discovery.”-T.S. Eliot
▪ The Lord of the Rings, J.R.R. Tolkien: Most people have seen the epic movie, but have you read the book?
▪ The Satanic Verses, Salman Rushdie: Known as one of Rushdie’s greatest works.
▪ Don Quixote, Miguel De Cervantes: It’s no surprise that one of the best books of all time should be read.
▪ The Golden Compass, Philip Pullman: Go on an adventure this year with this thrilling fantasy tale.
▪ Nineteen Eighty-Four, George Orwell: Pretty sure you have read one of the best books of all time, but in case you haven’t, now’s your chance.
▪ The Kite Runner, Khaled Hosseini: A 21st century classic. If you’ve read this book already, read it again.
▪ Little Women, Louisa May Alcott: Because you need to know Meg, Beth, Jo and Amy.
▪ The Fountainhead, Ayn Rand: A groundbreaking novel that everyone should read at least once.
▪ The Picture of Dorian Gray, Oscar Wilde: For those who were deprived of Oscar Wilde as required reading for school.
▪ Lolita, Vladimir Nabokov: A poignant novel that is funny and a must-read rarity.
▪ The Help, Katherine Stockett: This powerful book is beautiful, moving and hilarious.
▪ The Liar’s Club, Mary Karr: The essential American story...a beauty.
▪ Moby-Dick, Herman Melville: Either you’ve read it, or you pretend you’ve read it.
▪ Gravity’s Rainbow, Thomas Pynchon: At least one Pynchon novel should be on your list.
▪ The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood: Definitely a classic.
Comments