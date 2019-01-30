Around Town:

New on the Giant Screen
Playing at the National Infantry Museum will be Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero 4 p.m. Friday and also The Weight of Honor 11:15 a.m. Mark your calendar for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part which premieres February 8 at 5:30 p.m. For more information and a schedule of times, visit nationalinfantrymuseum.org/theater/showtimes.
Looking to “Wing It”?
Fans of the Patriots and Rams aren’t the only ones excited about the upcoming Super Bowl Sunday. Football lovers everywhere-along with millions of their friends who are just casual observers-will be ordering a plethora of food items to be delivered to the locations of their Super Bowl parties. For Waitr, the restaurant on-demand platform, Super Bowl Sunday ranks as one of the top five delivery days for the company each year. Using history as a guide, you can bet that the following items will be flying out the doors of restaurants everywhere, as these are the top ten most-delivered items by Waitr on Super Bowl Sunday:
▪ Traditional chicken wings
▪ Boneless chicken wings
▪ French fries
▪ Hamburgers/cheeseburgers
▪ Chips and salsa
▪ Quesadillas
▪ Fried pickles
▪ Onion rings
▪ Boiled crawfish
▪ Cheese sticks
Reports estimate that 1.3 billion (billion!) chicken wings will be consumed on the day of the big game.
Reese Road School Receives Grant
National PTA and Symantec have awarded the Reese Road Leadership Academy with a $1,000 grant to help build the next generation of digital citizens with “The Smart Talk” digital toolkit and to host Smart Talk Conversations throughout the 2018-2019 school year. Reese Road’s PTA is one of 25 local PTAs nationwide selected to receive a grant through the PTA Connected initiative. The grant recognizes Reese Road’s leadership and commitment to foster open and honest conversations that instill healthy online habits in families. With the grant, Reese Road will host a “Smart Talk Conversation” in celebration of Safer Internet Day Tuesday, February 5, 6 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library. The event will introduce families to The Smart Talk, a tool they can use to have honest conversations about digital well-being and device usage while creating a personalized family contract. The Smart Talk is part of a multi-year collaboration with National PTA® and Symantec, a leader in proactive identity theft protection, to encourage parents and students to explore the digital world together. For parents looking to begin the conversation today, tips and more information on device and internet accountability are available now at TheSmartTalk.org.
CORTA Winter Chill Jr. Satellite
CORTA is hosting the 2019 CORTA Winter Chill Jr. Satellite February 9-10. This is a Satellite Tournament (Level 5) open to all Jr. Players. Level 5 tournaments are designed for players who do not have much experience in tournament play. If you play Jr. Team Tennis and are looking for the next challenge, a level 5 tournament is what you are looking for. All matches will be played at Cooper Creek Tennis Center. Register now at tennislink.usta.com/Tournaments/TournamentHome.
