Ladonia shooting leaves 37-year-old Phenix City man dead, coroner says

A Phenix City man is dead after a shooting late Thursday on Will Avenue in the Ladonia area, Russell County authorities said Friday.
Keith Ledon Miles, 37, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound at 10:30 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus , Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said. His body was transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.
The death is the third in Russell County since the Jan. 7 shooting of William Perry, 65, and his companion, Deborah Peay, 50, inside their Seale, Ala., home before it was set on fire to destroy evidence. Two men are facing capital murder charges in connection with the deaths.
