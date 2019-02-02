Man, 27, fatally shot inside East Wynnton home, coroner says

A Columbus man was fatally shot on 10th Street in East Wynnton late Friday, authorities said Saturday.
Travis Jovan McDaniel, 27, was pronounced dead at 9:48 p.m. of a gunshot wound at the scene in the 2300 block of 10th Street, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said. McDaniel’s body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Police remained on the scene investigating the homicide. A patrol officer was parked in front of the house where a yellow strip of police tape sealed off the area.
The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Unit.
The death is the third homicide in Columbus this year. It follows the Jan. 26 shooting of Henderson Thomas Darrisaw of Fortson, Ga., at 2032 Reese Road. The 29-year-old man sustained multiple gunshots after a dispute broke out with one of about 30 people gathered at the house to celebrate a birthday. No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting.
