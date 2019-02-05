Around Town:

Give Now
The American Red Cross is reissuing its emergency call for blood and platelet donors to give now after multiple snow storms, frigid temperatures and the government shutdown further reduced lifesaving donations. In January, more than 4,600 Red Cross blood and platelet donations went uncollected as blood drivers were forced to cancel due to severe winter weather blanketing parts of the U.S. and additional cancellations are expected this week. Right now, Red Cross blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in, and there is less than a three-day supply of most blood types on hand. The Red Cross strives to maintain a five-day supply of blood to meet the needs of patients and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood products. All eligible donors, especially platelet donors and blood donors with type O blood, are urgently needed to help restock the shelves for hospital patients. Donation appointments can be easily scheduled by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Chattahoochee Valley Beekeepers Meeting
Want a flowing honey harvest this spring? Steve Page, master beekeeper from Coweta, Ga., is going to talk about what needs to be done to make it happen. His topic is “winter management for a spring honey harvest.” He will talk about proper management that starts in January and includes winter inspections, feeding and swarm prevention. Page began keeping bees in 2007 with two hives which quickly increased to 75 hives. He now manages Barrington Farms Apiary, LLC. The meeting will be held 6 p.m. Monday, February 11 at the Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center. The public is invited and there is no fee.
Youth of the Year
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley is hosting its 6th Annual Youth of the Year and Hall of Fame Celebration, sponsored by TSYS, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rivermill Event Center. Amiya J. Wright, Demetria Floyd, Amiya A. Cook, Lovely Foster, Treasure Jones, Joshua Leigh, Jacobi Sims, and Diamond Williams will compete for the opportunity to be named the 2019 Youth of the Year of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. As Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier teen recognition program, the Youth of the Year title recognizes contributions to a member’s family, school, community and Boys & Girls Club, as well as overcoming personal challenges and obstacles. At the event, The Honorable Judge Joey Loudermilk (retired as General Counsel of Aflac) will be inducted into the BGCCV Alumni Hall of Fame as he attended the Club as a child. For more information, visit www.bgc-colsga.org.
