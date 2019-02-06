Jordan baseball to kick off their first season under the lights at the ‘Brickyard’

It’s about time to light up the “Brickyard” at Jordan Vocational High School.
The school’s baseball team is set to unveil its newly renovated baseball field Saturday at their third consecutive Jordan Baseball Alumni game at the field, called the “brickyard” by players because of the hard playing surface.
This year, they won’t have to worry about the game being called due to darkness. The field is now lighted and Saturday’s game will be the first night game at the field in the school history.
The Jordan Baseball Alumni game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at the school’s recently renovated field on school grounds at 3200 Howard Ave. in Columbus. A home-run derby is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Tony Dimitri, head baseball coach and co-athletic director at Jordan, said last year’s game featured 50 alumni players and drew about 200 spectators. He said he hopes the new field, particularly the lights, will draw more former players and spectators.
“It’s a big event for a lot of the alumni around here that are passionate about Jordan High School,” Dimitri said.
Alumni will play the school’s current team. Jordan player Ty Bradley pitches and plays centerfield on this year’s team. Bradley said he thinks the game will draw a lot of attention because of the renovations. He said he’s looking forward to that, as well as playing against former teammates and his coach.
“I’m going to have fun, go against old teammates, and at the end take a picture,” Bradley said, “That really makes me happy.”
Dimitri said there are several improvements other than the lighting, including a laser-graded field and a new fence.
“The biggest thing is having a fence that goes all the way around the field which we’ve never had, and it’s shorter,” Dimitri said. “A lot of the alumni remember the 365, you know 350, and then no fence in center field so for them they’re going to be able to look back and say wow, they really have a fence now, which is amazing.”
Go to the Jordan Red Jacket Baseball Facebook page for more information.
