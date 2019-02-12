Around Town: Happy Valentine’s Day

▪ Valentine’s Day is the second most popular day of the year for sending cards. (Christmas is the first most popular.)
▪ Worldwide, over 50 million roses are given for Valentine’s Day each year.
▪ About 1 billion Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged each year.
▪ The heart is the most common symbol of romantic love and is associated with Valentine’s Day. Ancient cultures believed the human soul lived in the heart and its red color is thought to be the most romantic.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
▪ A red rose is a favorite flower of Venus. For this reason red rose is also the symbol of Valentine’s Day. All over the world, over 50 million roses are given for Valentine’s Day each year.
▪ Approximately 27 percent of those who buy flowers on Valentine’s Day are women.
▪ The heart is associated with Valentine’s Day as it is considered the source of all human emotions.
▪ In order of popularity, Valentine’s Day cards are given to teachers, children, mothers, wives, sweethearts and pets.
▪ Richard Cadbury invented the first Valentine’s Day candy box in the late 1800s.
▪ Almost half of yearly marriage proposals will happen on Valentine’s Day…the average being 220,000.
▪ One-half of women would end their relationship if they didn’t get something for Valentine’s Day.
▪ The name Valentine is derived from a Latin word meaning valor.
▪ California produces 60 percent of American roses, but the vast number sold on Valentine’s Day in the U.S. are imported, mostly from South America. Approximately 110 million roses, the majority red, will be sold and delivered within a three-day period.
▪ More than 35 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate will be sold for Valentine’s Day.
▪ Lace is often used on Valentine decorations. The word “lace” comes from Latin, meaning “to snare or net,” as in to catch a persons’ heart.
▪ On average, men spend double the amount of money on Valentine’s Day gifts than women spend. The average amount a man spends is $130.
▪ At least 9 million people buy their pets a gift on Valentine’s Day.
▪ In Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet, it is said that they lived in Verona, Italy. Every year thousands of Valentine’s Day cards are sent to Verona addressed to Juliet.
▪ Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are the biggest holidays for giving flowers.
▪ The oldest known Valentine’s Day card is on display at the British Museum in London. It dates back to the 1400s.
▪ To be awoken by a kiss on Valentine’s Day is considered lucky.
▪ An old superstition says that if an apple is cut in half, the number of seeds found inside the fruit will indicate the number of children that individual will have.
▪ Both men and women prefer to receive chocolate over flowers. Chocolate sales represent 75 percent of Valentine’s Day candy purchases.
▪ According to the National Confectioners Association, caramels are the most popular flavor in chocolate boxes, followed by chocolate-covered nuts, chocolate-filled, cream-filled and coconut.
▪ Nearly 10 new candy “conversation heart” sayings are introduced each year. Recent additions have included “Yeah Right,” “Puppy Love,” “Marry Me,” QT Pie” and “Call Home.” The flavor of the hearts are white/wintergreen; purple/grape; orange/orange; green/lime and pink/cherry.
▪ Madame Royale, daughter of Henry the IV of France, loved Valentine’s Day so much that she named her palace “The Valentine.”
Comments