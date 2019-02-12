Presidents’ Day Closings

Banks: Closed
Federal offices: Closed
Post office: Closed
State offices — Alabama: Closed
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
State offices — Georgia: Open
Area government offices
Auburn: Open
Columbus: Open
Fort Benning: Closed
Phenix City: Closed
Smiths Station: Open
County government offices
Chattahoochee County: Closed
Harris County: Open
Lee County: Open
Russell County: Closed
Fort Benning: Closed
Garbage services
Auburn: Pick-up
Chattahoochee County: Pick-up
Columbus: Pick-up
Harris County: Pick-up
Phenix City: Pick-up
Smiths Station: Pick-up
METRA Bus Service: Running
Peachtree Mall: Open
Stock Market: Closed
Area schools (public)
Chattahoochee County: Closed
Muscogee County: Closed
Phenix City: Closed
Harris County: Closed
Lee County: Closed
Russell County: Closed
Fort Benning: Closed
Area schools (private)
Brookstone: Closed
Calvary Christian: Closed
Glenwood: Closed
Grace Christian: Closed
Hallie Turner: Closed
St. Anne Pacelli: Closed
St. Luke: Closed
Wynnbrook Christian: Closed
Comments