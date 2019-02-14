Magnolia Manor residents crowned king and queen for Valentine’s Day

A Valentine’s Day king and queen were crowned at Magnolia Manor West as the kick-off for their Valentine’s Day party.
Every year the nursing home crowns a king and queen for Valentine’s Day. This year’s king is Raymond Shoops, and the queen is Queen Key.
“I feel real happy, and I thank everyone for being so nice,” Key said about being elected Valentine’s Day queen.
Key and Shoops sat on “thrones” and said they were surprised about being elected Valentine’s Day queen and king. They were elected by popular vote by their peers at Magnolia Manor West.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Louise Bush, the activities director of Magnolia Manor West, said that she thinks events like the Valentine’s Day party and being able to vote for the king and queen are important because they give the residents a sense of purpose.
Comments