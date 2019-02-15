How to adopt a furry friend in Columbus for $14

Paws Humane Society is offering $14 adoptions of dogs and cats this weekend in conjunction with Valentine’s Day and Petco’s national adoption days.
According to adoption manager Courtney Pierce, Paws Humane typically stays at full capacity because they have a “noses in, noses out” policy, meaning that as soon as one cat or dog leaves they take in another one.
“We are hoping with the adoption special we’ll open up some space,” Pierce said.
From February 14-17, 2019, those interested can adopt an animal for $14 at Paws Humane Society or visit Petco, one of their adoption partners, on Saturday, Feb. 16, for a $14 adoption there. The deal only applies to animals that are at least six months old.
Paws also has a foster program in which people can care for animals in their home until they find a forever family. This helps with capacity problems because it frees up space within the shelter, Pierce said.
