Around Town:

Columbus Technical College
Columbus Technical College has been recognized for being one of the best colleges for veterans, active and retired military students and their dependents. For the sixth consecutive year, the College has earned the distinction of being named a Military Friendly School. The designation comes as a result of a rigorous survey and methodology that included questions about financial assistance, the culture and commitment, career placement services, compliance, academic offerings, support and retention, graduation rates and more. CTC traditionally has one of, if not the, highest population of military-related students in the Technical College System of Georgia. In 2018, the College provided Veterans Assistance funds to 624 students; this equals about 14 percent of the entire school body. For more information on services and financial aid options for veterans, visit https://columbustech.edu/students/veterans.com.
Columbus Botanical Garden
The Columbus Botanical Garden announces they will be an official site for Caterpillars Count, a citizen science project for measuring the seasonal variation and abundance of foliage arthropods like caterpillars, beetles, and spiders. Participants will collect data by conducting surveys on trees and shrubs and recording all of the arthropods observed on the grounds of the Garden. This project will allow participants to take part in collecting data that will be useful to scientists, while learning more about our environment. Volunteers are needed to help collect the data. An informational session will be held noon, February 27 at the Garden. Bring your lunch and learn more about how you can participate. For more information, call 706-327-8400.
Fort Benning’s African American/Black History Month Observance
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Melvin Morris, an African American Soldier whose gallantry in the Vietnam War earned the Medal of Honor, is the scheduled guest speaker at Fort Benning’s African American / Black History Month observance, at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the National Infantry Museum Theater. On September 17, 1969, then-Staff Sgt. Morris, commanded Third Company, Third Battalion of the IV Mobile Strike Force near Chi Lang, Vietnam. Morris led an advance across enemy lines to retrieve a fallen comrade and single-handedly, under heavy fire, knocked out two enemy machine gun emplacements and four bunkers. Morris was shot three times as he ran back towards friendly lines with the American casualties, but did not stop until he reached safety. The Distinguished Service Cross was awarded to Morris in 1970 for his extraordinary heroism in the 1969 battle. On March 18, 2014, President Barack Obama presented 24 Army veterans with the Medal of Honor in one of the largest Medal of Honor ceremonies in history. Each of these Soldiers’ bravery was previously recognized by award of the Distinguished Service Cross, the nation’s second highest award; that award was upgraded to the Medal of Honor. Morris is one of the 24 Army veteran recipients from this ceremony. Morris was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Jan. 7, 1942 and entered the Oklahoma Army National Guard in 1959. He grew up in a military family, admiring an uncle who was a ”smoke jumper” in the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion, an all-black Airborne unit of the U.S. Army during WWll, and an older brother who served in Korea. He enlisted in the Army and became one of the first Soldiers to don the ‘green beret’ at the command of President John F. Kennedy in 1961. Morris volunteered twice for deployments to Vietnam.
