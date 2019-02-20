Around Town:

Mardi Gras 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run
Lace up your sneakers for the St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Vikings Booster Club’s 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run to be held Saturday, March 2 in Uptown Columbus. Registrations are now being taken for the event, which is open to the public. Visit www.BeAViking.com/mardi-gras-run for registration information. Register by Monday, February 26 in order to be guaranteed a race t-shirt. Funds raised will support St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s middle and high school athletic programs. More details:
▪ 5 p.m.: 1 Mile Fun Run; 5:30 p.m.: 5K
▪ Start/Finish: Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave in Uptown Columbus. Online registration closes February 27
▪ Register by Feb. 27, $25/5K; $15/1Mile Run; Register after February 27, add $5 late fee per runner (use paper registration form found online.
▪ Early packet pickup: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday, March 1 at St. Anne-Pacelli. Day of the race registration begins at 4 p.m.
Annual Sickle Cell Heritage Breakfast
The Association of Sickle Cell, Lower Chattahoochee Region, is hosting its 24th Annual Sickle Cell Heritage Breakfast 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1500 Bradley Lake Blvd. This is a great time of fellowship where we honor our donors, community leaders and those living with sickle cell as a new year of service begins. There will be door prizes and giveaways. RSVPs required. For more information, call 706-505-2923.
Diabetes Health Fair
The 1st Annual Health Fair-Getting to the Heart of Diabetes will be held 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. The special guest speaker will be Ann Blair, Certified Diabetes Instructor, who will talk 11:30 a.m.-Noon. This is a family event and will offer information booths. There is no fee to attend. The Fair will be held at the Pastoral Institute Community Room, 2022 15th St.
9th Annual Camellia Show and Sale
The Chattahoochee Valley Camellia Society’s 9th Annual Camellia Show and Sale will be held 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. The show will be held at The Columbus Museum. There is no fee to attend.
101 Dalmations at Springer Opera House
Pet owners, Roger and Anita, live happily in London with their Dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita, stalwart dogs devoted to raising their puppies. Everything is quiet until Anita’s former classmate, the monstrous Cruella De Vil, plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The Dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen. Performance dates include February 22, 23, March 1,2, 8, 9 at 7 p.m. nightly and February 24, March 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 2 p.m. daily. Ticket prices $8/Academy Student; $10/Child; and $15/adult. This play is part of the Springer Opera House’s Children’s Theatre Series and will be held in the McClure Theatre.
